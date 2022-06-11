Prince Harry ‘completely taken over’ by Meghan Markle?

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been dragged through the mud for her alleged attempts to ‘completely take over control of Prince Harry, following their UK exit.



This accusation has been shared by royal author Tina Brown, in one of her interviews with The Telegraph.

She touched on Meghan Markle’s impact on Prince Harry and branded it a “really sad thing.”



She also accused the Duchess of turning Prince Harry into someone that’s “so emotionally needy that he’s been completely and utterly taken over by Meghan and his whole personality has changed.”

“It’s a really sad thing to a great many people,” she further added during the course of her interview.

Before concluding the author also added, “Meghan seems to answer some huge need in Harry and it seems like they are in a powerful co-dependency. And I do question how it will end.”