Jennifer Aniston warns social media stardom has diluted ‘actor’s job’

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about the impact of social media on the entertainment industry and how it has damaged an actor’s job.

While speaking to Sebastian Stan via Variety, the Love Happens star commented, “I always say I feel lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today, which is just different… more streaming services, more people.”

Jennifer added that internet has affected actor’s work as people are becoming stars for “doing nothing”.

“The internet has really shaped a new culture about people becoming famous. This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing. I mean see Paris Hilton, Monica Lewinsky, all those,” she continued.

“You’re famous from TikTok. You’re famous from YouTube. You’re famous from Instagram. It’s sort of almost like it’s diluting our actor’s job,” laments the actress.

We Are Millers star recalled the time of her popular show Friends which gave her household name.

She believed that the absence of social media at the height of the series popularity had “helped her and co-stars keep their sanity”.