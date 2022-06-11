Khloe Kardashian 'fan' of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE'

Kim Kardashian is falling for Pete Davidson and sister Khloe is their biggest cheerleader!
The Kardashian sister did not hold back from spilling the beans on her elder sister's fresh romance amid fan reaction on Twitter.
After the Thursday episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, a Twitter user suggested that Kim seemed 'in love' with Davidson.
"Isn't it???" she replied to the comment that Kim and Davidson were "so cute." "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."
Meanwhile, Kim has not said the three magical words for the former Saturday Night Live star in public. When asked if she is in "love", the 41-year-old responded: "I don't know if that's any of your business."
However, she did gush over the comedian, declaring him the 'best human being ever.'
"Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained in the confessional. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…"
BTS last year became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards.
Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon talks about 'living with her character' on show
Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth’s engagement was announced in 1947.
Kylie Jenner ran into her half-sister Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson at a friend’s birthday party
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Lilibet on June 4 in UK.
Ramsay Hunt Syndrome is a complication of shingles that occurs when an outbreak impacts the facial nerve near one ear.