Khloe Kardashian 'fan' of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'LOOOOOVVVEEEE'

Kim Kardashian is falling for Pete Davidson and sister Khloe is their biggest cheerleader!

The Kardashian sister did not hold back from spilling the beans on her elder sister's fresh romance amid fan reaction on Twitter.

After the Thursday episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, a Twitter user suggested that Kim seemed 'in love' with Davidson.

"Isn't it???" she replied to the comment that Kim and Davidson were "so cute." "She is in LOOOOOVVVEEEE."

Meanwhile, Kim has not said the three magical words for the former Saturday Night Live star in public. When asked if she is in "love", the 41-year-old responded: "I don't know if that's any of your business."

However, she did gush over the comedian, declaring him the 'best human being ever.'

"Pete and I have been dating for a few months," she explained in the confessional. "We're doing really, really good. Pete said 'I'm gonna grow on you. Just wait.' He knew. He said 'I give it four months in and you're gonna be obsessed.' I was like, okay, we'll see…"