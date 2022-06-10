Amber Heard’s attorney slammed for ‘gaslighting’ public: 'Borderline gaslighting!'

Amber Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft has come under fire for allegedly trying to overtake the narrative and 'gaslighting' the public over her client's loss.

This claim has been made by prominent body language expert Spidey on YouTube.

He was quoted saying, “I would borderline describe this as gaslighting because she’s trying to sell this narrative that Johnny Depp is the one who caused the public and the jury to not believe Amber.”



“Not the fact that Amber was denying things we can all see with our eyes.”

He referenced Heard’s insistence on using words like “pledge” and “donate” synonymously, whenever asked about her charitable donations.

Matter such as these ended up leaving the entire legal team with ‘more work than necessary’.

However, Ms Bredehoft shrugged these claims off by citing “no one is perfect” which is a gaslighter’s motto, in the eyes of the expert.

Before concluding his findings he even branded it, “very, very gaslight-y.”