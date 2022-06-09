Meghan Markle in ‘spectacular decline and fall’ amid plummeting popularity

Meghan Markle has reportedly been in a “spectacular decline and fall” UK poll results reveal.
This revelation has been offered by royal commentator Dan Wootton, during his interview with Margret Thatcher’s ex-aide, and commentator Nile Gardiner.
In their chat with GB News, Mr Wootton claimed, “But some of the challenges facing the monarchy in the years ahead were emphasised by our poll of the least favourite member of the family.”
“Two figures tower above all others – disgraced Prince Andrew with 27 per cent and exiled Meghan with 18 per cent.”
“Her husband Prince Harry – once the most popular member of the family – now the third least popular.”
