Will Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez accept Hollywood offer?

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's defamation trial has made Camille Vasquez the hottest Hollywood star at the moment.

The 37-year-old lawyer, who helped Depp win his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, has become a household name as one of actor’s lead lawyers.



There are reports that Hollywood and law firms battling to hire the stunning lawyer after Depp trial win. Vasquez has been flooded with offers from Hollywood and is at the center of an ongoing bidding war between law firms that want her on their team following her victorious performance in the actor’s trial.



Vasquez, who specializes in litigation and arbitration, does not seem to accept any offer to work in the movies.

Vasquez has not responded to the offers so far, but fans and industry's expert believe that she would become a star if she appears in Hollywood movies.

Hollywood sources say doors are opening for Vasquez — it’s just a matter of which one she chooses. Her impactful performance during the trial propelled her to a rare level of visibility, and the fact that she is a woman of color.