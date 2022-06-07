Johnny Depp ‘very much hopes’ to revive his career as ‘acting is his life’: Insider

File Footage

Johnny Depp has high hopes of reviving his career as he considers defamation case verdict a “win” against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source spilled to People Magazine that the Pirates of the Caribbean star believes that the ruling in the highly publicised libel case was "fair."

The insider told the outlet, "His career has been his everything over the years. He loves music, but acting is his life."

"He couldn't sit around and do nothing about the fact that his career was being affected. He thinks the verdict was fair,” the source added. “It feels like a win to him."

The publication further shared, "He very much hopes that he can revive his career."

Earlier, another source told the magazine that the actor is “focused on himself” right now as he is “absolutely looking ahead and past this.”

“He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity," the insider said, adding that Depp is "happy" and "relieved" after the verdict.

The source went on to say, "He's figuring out what he does next. He feels like he's been vindicated."

The statement continued: "He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women."

On June 1st, the jury ruled the verdict in Depp’s favour as he won all three defamation claims in his case brought against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post referring to herself as a domestic abuse victim and was awarded $10.35 in damages.

On the other hand, Heard won only one of her three claims that Depp defamed her and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages.



