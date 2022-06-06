Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed again?

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to US before the end of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
The royal couple and their children Archie and Lilibet arrived in Santa Barbara, California in their private jet on Sunday evening.
According to the Daily Star, Meghan and Harry departed for US earlier while the closing Jubilee pageant was underway at the palace.
The Hello Magazine reported that Harry and his family were driven from their Frogmore Cottage residence to the airport and they took off in the afternoon.
They also skipped Queen’s final surprise appearance on the palace balcony.
Queen Elizabeth II appeared on Buckingham Palace´s balcony to huge cheers from crowds of people packed below on Sunday, as four days of celebrations for her historic Platinum Jubilee ended.
She was flanked by her immediate heirs, Princes Charles, William and George, and other senior royals.
Prince Louis has been having a ball of a time during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities!
Prince Louis is proving to be a royal hit during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend
Queen Elizabeth celebrated 70 years as the British monarch this weekend
Johnny Depp was awarded $15 million after winning on all three counts of his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber...
Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez welcomed their fifth child, baby girl Bella Esmeralda on April 18
Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claimed the jury ruled in Johnny Depp's favor because he had the advantage of...