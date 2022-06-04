Kartik Aaryan contracts coronavirus for the second time: Pic

Kartik Aaryan contracted novel coronavirus for the second time: Pic

Kartik Aaryan has been rejoicing in the success of his horror-comedy flick, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . Reportedly, the movie has been doing well after crossing the 100 crore mark at the box office.



However, recently, the Luka Chuppi actor turned to Instagram and shared the news to his fans and followers that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is pertinent to mention that this is the second time the Love Aaj Kal star contracted the novel coronavirus, as the first time it happened was back in 2021.

Sharing a photo of himself, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor quipped in the caption.

“Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya (Everything had been going positive,Covid could not tolerate it)," he wrote.

As soon as the post went live, fans dropped “get well soon” wishes in the comments.



One said, “Speedy recovery boy.”

Another user chimed in, saying, “Take care Koki.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aaryan will next be seen in movies including Freddy, Captain India and Telugu film Shehzada.