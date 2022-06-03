Fans identify Johnny Depp as a 'drunken pub singer' during U.K. rock gig

File footage

Johnny Depp will join Jeff Beck for the remainder of his UK tour, following his multimillion-dollar US defamation court case win against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old actor had previously surprised audiences and fans when he delivered a rocking performance on stage in Sheffield and at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

While Depp is nailing his rockstar avatar, some concertgoers have expressed their disappointment with the actor’s take as a musician.

Recently, one crowd member said that his appearance ‘ruined them all night.’

An internet user, who caught one of the Rum Diary actor's recent musical performances, has branded him as a ‘drunken pub singer’, and claimed the Depp’s on-stage cameo ‘spoiled the whole night.’

"The thing that spoiled the whole night was the talentless Mr Depp. He was like a drunken pub singer at one point. I don't know what Jeff Beck's thinking of," he expressed on social media.

Depp’s surprise appearance reportedly drew loud cheers from the crowd. A big number of his fans were delighted to see him.