Lilibet ‘secret key’ to helping Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find ‘way back into the Firm’

Experts believe Lilibet may prove to be the key to finding a way back into the Firm for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
This claim has been made by royal commentator Richard Kay, in his latest piece for the Daily Mail.
He began by writing, “Baby Lilibet’s role may be crucial. When the couple announced they were giving their daughter the name Lilibet, the Queen’s family nickname, it was seen as a presumptuous choice for a baby who, although eighth in line to the throne, would grow up on the other side of the world, speaking with an American accent.”
“Courtiers saw it as an impertinent, somewhat cynical exercise to secure the Sussexes’ long-term future as Royal Family members. Some wondered if they had even asked the Queen’s permission.”
“But time is a great healer and I know the Queen, 96, is anxious to meet her 11th great-grandchild. Although such a meeting could be today, it may be delayed until Lilibet’s birthday on Saturday.”
