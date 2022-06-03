Prince Andrew tests COVID positive, pulls out of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Prince Andrew hopes for big public return with Queen Platinum Jubilee have seemingly been slammed.
The Duke of York has tested positive for coronavirus.
A statement by Buckingham Palace confirms: “After undertaking a routine test the duke has tested positive for Covid and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service.”
It comes as the Queen also pulls out of the service after feeling uneasiness after day one Trooping the Colour event.
Andrew, the Queen's second son, was also denied a balcony appearance after Her Majesty decided that only working royals would join her.
The Archbishop of Canterbury also pulled out of the service earlier this week after contracting the virus.
