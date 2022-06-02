Will Johnny Depp’s career ‘bounce back’ after winning Amber Heard defamation case

Royal experts shed light on whether Johnny Depp has any chance of winning back his career after striking a major rebranding from winning the Amber Heard defamation case.

According to ET, a Hollywood producer addressed Heard’s allegations of Mr Depp having lost his ‘lustre’ over the years.

In their interview, the insider weighed in on the ‘chances’ Mr Depp might be offered following his win against his ex-wife and admitted, “The damage that's done is done, and from this, it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy.”