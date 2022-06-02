Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set to attend first major event after arrival in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in the United Kingdom on Wednesday to take part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth, according to the British media
According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the home on the Windsor estate.
The royal couple returned to the UK with their two children and it is the first time their daughter Lilibet - the Queen’s great-granddaughter - has been in the UK.
The reports said Harry and Meghan will attend Trooping The Colour on Thursday.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry landed in the UK today, and sources say details were kept hidden from royal aides
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touched down in the UK with Archie and Lilibet on Wednesday evening
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly left for the UK from their home in California earlier on June 1
