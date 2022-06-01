Royal watchers break down Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s plans for Lilibet’s christening

Royal watchers shed some light on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans to christen Lilibet.

GB News presenter Isabel Webster spilled some light on the rumour.

She was quoted saying, "This is pure tittle-tattle, this is not backed up by anyone official.”



“But I have heard a rumour that it is Lilibet's first birthday, isn't it on Saturday, they might try and get her christened whilst they're over in the UK.”

“And some suggestion that if Her Majesty is free on Sunday who knows it's not confirmed it is pure tittle-tattle but that was a rumour I heard.”

However, royal commentator Pandora Forsyth felt it would be ‘selfish’ and explained, “That would be great but also would that then be taking away the spotlight from the Queen, I'm kind of hoping in a way that she isn't christened because I think it will take everything away.”