Bollywood devastated as legendary singer KK passes away at age 53

File Footage

Legendary Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, breathed his last on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest while performing on stage in Kolkata.



The Ankhon Mein Teri hit-maker fell ill while performing and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead at age 53.

A CMRI hospital staff said as per The Indian Express, “He was brought dead to the hospital around 10 pm.”

The singer’s fans and peers were in utter shock on the untimely and sudden demise of the legendary playback singer. Tributes for KK started pouring as soon as the news broke out.

From Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar to Karan Johar, several Bollywood artists expressed their shock as they pay their condolences on the singer’s death.

Akshay Kumar:

Shahid Kapoor:

Sanjay Dutt:

Abhishek Bachchan:

Pritam:

Dia Mirza:

Mohit Chauhan:

Shreya Ghoshal:

Shankar Mahadevan:

Vishal Dadlani:

Sheykhar:

Boman Irani:

Ajay Devgn:

Karan Johar:

Farhan Akhtar:

Kareena Kapoor:

Anushka Sharma:

Vicky Kaushal:



