Kim Kardashian, boyfriend Pete Davidson parted ways?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has sparked rumours of her break up with new boyfriend Pete Davidson shortly after they arrived in London.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and shared her dazzling photos with a cryptic message.
She wrote, “Bad News-Nothing lasts forever, Good News- Nothing lasts forever.”
Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian added fuel to the fire to the split rumours.
Khloe commented, “When did this happen?!?!”
Fans also flooded the comment section with speculations over the status of their relationship.
They began dating in October last year and confirmed their romance earlier this year.
