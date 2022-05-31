Indian singer KK passes away at 53 from a heart attack

Indian singer KK has passed away at the age of 53 moments after performing live for an audience at Kolkata, reported The Hindustan Times.
While more details are yet to be revealed, it is being reported that the hit singer collapsed on stage while performing before passing away.
Indian minister Arup Biswas also confirmed KK's death, saying: "Singer Anupam Roy called me up and said he is hearing something bad from the hospital."
"Then I contacted the hospital. They said he was brought dead. Then I rushed to the hospital," he added.
KK was widely known for his captivating vocals on numerous hit tracks from Bollywood, including songs like Khuda Jaane from Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Zindagi Do Pal Ki from Kites, etc.
'Top Gun: Maverick' has given Tom Cruise his career's first $100 million opening weekend at the box office
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra' to hit the theaters on 9th September 2022
Alia Bhatt wrote, "In just 100 days, 'BRAHMSTRA': Part One will be all yours TRAILER OUT ON JUNE 15TH"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity in the UK seems to have taken a major hit
Justin Bieber drops adorable throwback pictures to wish little sister Jazmyn on her 14th birthday
Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones are 'proud' as their son graduates from Brown University