Johnny Depp 'greeted' with standing ovation at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Johnny Depp recently earned a standing ovation by the audience at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.



Reportedly, the Pirates of the Caribbean star appeared alongside his friend and singer Jeff Beck on the second night in a row at the UK show ahead of his defamation trial verdict against Amber Heard.

Interestingly, the Alice in Wonderland actor performed a series of music covers including John Lennon’s Isolation and Marvin Gay’s What’s Going On at the London show.

Beck introduced Depp as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since”.

He added, “We kept this quiet for obvious reasons.”

Reportedly, the actor was on stage for 20 minutes.

In the photos and videos posted on social, the attendees could be seen cheering and applauding for Depp who was singing and playing the guitar.

One of them said, “I was pretty shocked as I have always been a fan of Depp. I had no idea he would be playing.”

Another added, “I will die happy that I have been in the same room as him now.”

Meanwhile, the jury resume their deliberations today.