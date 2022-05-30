Green clad Jennifer Lopez drops Ben Affleck's jaws

Jennifer Lopez showed off her killer looks as she rocked eye-popping form-fitting green dress with an extra special meaning to her and Ben Affleck.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the singer and actress apparently paid a heartwarming tribute to her beau Ben Affleck with her latest outfit choice, wearing more glamorous and extravagant dresses green dress that holds a special meaning in her heart.

Ben Affleck's sweetheart previously shared how green has always been a "lucky color" for her, and her new fiancé proved just how well he knows her by proposing with a rare green diamond, making the color all the more special for her.

The Marry Me actress also left her fans in awe with her ageless beauty, looking gorgeous in a long, green dress with a fitted waist and cut-outs.

Lopez's fans were quick to agree how well the emerald hue suits the Let's Get Loud hitmaker, writing: "Green is always golden on you!" and: "The most gorgeous woman I've ever seen," as well as: "Love the green!!!"

Affleck's sweetheart J.Lo shared her another stunning photo in a separate post, captioning: "Happy sunday everybody…"