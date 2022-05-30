Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in ‘Aquaman 2’?

Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp fans wanted his all-star attorney Camille Vasquez, who became an internet sensation, to replace his former wife Amber Heard as Mera in the Aquaman 2.



Camille has won the hearts of the fans of the Pirates of the Caribbean star during the televised defamation trial for her outstanding skills.

Now, Camille is trending once again on social media as Depp’s fans suggest the role of Mera in Aquaman 2 for her .

Several fans have been sharing photoshopped images of the attorney in the Mera character.

However, as Camille is not an actress, so there is obviously no reason to believe the lawyer would be genuinely up for the role of Mera.



