Amber Heard branded ‘deeply troubled person’ by Johnny Depp’s counsel

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez calls Amber Heard a “deeply troubled person.”
Inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom Mr Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez claimed, “There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom. And it is not Ms. Heard. … Mr. Depp experienced persistent physical, verbal and emotional abuse. … she said it in her own words.”
“She is a deeply troubled person, violently afraid of abandonment,” she also added before concluding her closing argument.
