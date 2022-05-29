 
Amber Heard branded ‘deeply troubled person’ by Johnny Depp’s counsel

By Web Desk
May 29, 2022
Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez  calls Amber Heard a “deeply troubled person.”

Inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom Mr Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez claimed, “There is a victim of domestic abuse in this courtroom. And it is not Ms. Heard. … Mr. Depp experienced persistent physical, verbal and emotional abuse. … she said it in her own words.”

“She is a deeply troubled person, violently afraid of abandonment,” she also added before concluding her closing argument. 