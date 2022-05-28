Kelly Osbourne celebrates one year milestone of sobriety post relapse: Photo

Kelly Osbourne is known for sharing the highs and lows of her life with her fans and followers on social media. She has always spoken candidly about her sobriety journey over the years.



Speaking of which, lately, the 37-year-old turned to Instagram to share a major milestone of her life on Friday night.

The So Undercover actress shared that she is celebrating one year of sobriety after relapse and even posted a photo from the Twelve steps app tracker.

“What a difference a year can make!” captioned the star.

Adding to this, she said, “If you would have told me 365 days ago that I would be sober, happy, and about to be a mumma I would have laughed in your face.”

Kelly also thanked everyone who supported her during her sobriety journey.

“Life is truly amazing when you do the work. Thank you to everyone that has supported me on this journey. I love you all so much!!!!!!!” she remarked.

Meanwhile, celebrities reacted to the post and showed their support for the actress.



Tish Cyrus and Lucy Hale dropped in red-heart emoticons in the comments section.

Moreover, fans congratulated her on her milestone, one of them wrote, “Congratulations!!! May the healing and blessings continue.”

Earlier, the former reality star revealed that she is expecting Slipknot’s Sid Wilson and even uploaded sonogram photos on her social media handle.

For the unversed, Kelly was addicted to “alcohol” for quite many years and it was in 2018 when she began her journey to sobriety.