May 27, 2022
Did Kate Middleton pay homage to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding with latest look?

Kate Middleton sported a Philip Treacy hat on Wednesday that was reminiscent of the one she wore at Harry and Meghan's wedding

By Web Desk
May 27, 2022

Kate Middleton is known to be a fashion icon, and she proved how to recycle a look without redoing it on Wednesday’s Buckingham Palace Garden Party when she showed up in a hat reminiscent to a one she wore at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in 2018.

As per Express UK, Kate paid a subtle homage to the Sussex wedding on Wednesday’s party by choosing to wear a mint green Philip Treacy fascinator with a floral applique.

The choice of accessory was almost identical to the one Kate wore at Harry and Meghan’s wedding at Windsor Castle, except for the colour; she earlier chose to wear a white and cream fascinator.

Ever the smart fashionista, Kate chose a pale green frock to complement her mint-green fascinator; she earlier wore the same frock to the 50th anniversary of Prince Charles’ investiture in 2019.

Prince William also accompanied his stylish wife to what served as the last garden party of the year; the annual garden parties are hosted by the Queen but the monarch’s health kept her from hosting duties this year. 