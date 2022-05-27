Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘hypocrite’ over ‘pathological hatred of the press’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been accused of citing a hypocritical “pathological hatred of the press’” amid news of new home-based docuseries.



This claim has been made by 60 Minutes Australia host Liam Bartlett, in an interview with biographer Tina Brown.

He began a conversation by claiming, “It’s a weird mix, isn’t it?”



“On the one hand, he has this pathological hatred of the press, and on the other hand, he’s all too happy to use them to seal the entertainment deals, to do the interviews. of headlines, to promote your book.”

“It is certainly a paradox, that a man who kept saying all he wanted was privacy, now can’t seem to stop talking. I think that’s puzzling to his family.”

Before concluding, she further added, “In fact, one of the things I heard constantly within the Royal Family, people, they said, as if we didn’t recognize Harry. We don’t understand, you know, why he’s doing this, we don’t understand.”