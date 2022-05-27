Kim Kardashian reacts to Ellen DeGeneres last show

Kim Kardashian said she is going to miss Ellen DeGeneres show as she posted some throwback videos on social media.
Ahead of the last show, the reality TV star took to Instagram and wrote, "Congratulations on such an amazing show I'm going to miss this so much! I can't wait to see you what you do next! Thank you for having me on the show so many times."
It was on the Ellen's show when Kim first spoke about her love affair with Pete Davidson whom she started dating after divorcing Kanye West.
