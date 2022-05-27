British expert thinks Meghan Markle school visit linked to Netflix

Some royal experts will always find something to criticize Meghan Markle even when she acts in personal capicity to visit a school.
Royal author Angela Levin was quick to attack the Duchess when her spokesperson shared the news that she had visited the school which was the target of mass shooting recently that killed 19.
This time the objection was raised to the pictures Meghan's spokesperson shared of her visit.
Commenting on her photos, Levin said, "Can you imagine getting a photographer plus a bodyguard to take a picture of you laying roses in memory of the most hideous attack on a school in Texas. Or did the parents or teachers ask her to come?W e'll know when the Netflix filming is released."
Meghan Markle has been advised to resolve her feud with the royal family if she wants to pursue a political career
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK is only to save multi-million-dollar deal with Netflix, claims an...
Queen Elizabeth can reportedly be expected to plan a ‘special welcome’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry will reportedly not be allowed to sit close to Prince Charles or Prince William at the Queen's Jubilee
Prince Harry will reportedly ditch the Queen’s Jubilee if any negativity ‘upsets’ his wife Meghan Markle
'House of Cards' actor Kevin Spacey has been charged for sexually assaulting three men