Prince Harry ‘will leave’ Queen's Jubilee celebrations if it ‘upsets’ Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is reportedly prepared to ditch the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations if any negativity ‘upsets’ his wife Meghan Markle.

Talking to Heat magazine, a supposed close friend of the Duchess of Sussex revealed that not only has Meghan issued an ultimatum to Prince Harry that he ‘must put her first and take no nonsense’, the duke has some ideas himself.

According to the insider: “Harry has reportedly been assured by his family that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will be a harmonious get-together… and everyone wants to begin the healing process by honouring Her Majesty's celebration together, without any fighting.”

However, Meghan finds it hard to believe and still can't believe that they won't be walking on eggshells the entire time.”

The source further spilled: “Prince Harry is prepared to stand his ground and handle whatever needs handling. He will not allow anyone to upset his wife and if it comes to leaving, then he will be by her side.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to visit the UK with both their children, Archie and Lilibet, for the first time in more than two years.



