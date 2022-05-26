Meghan Markle, Prince Harry facing major conundrum over Thomas Markle’s stroke

Royal experts worry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently under vasts amounts of stress as a result of Thomas Markle’s stroke and hospitalization.

This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay, in his new piece for the Daily Mail.

He began by writing, “No one is quite sure these days how Harry and Meghan will respond to the plight of the Duchess's father and whether they will put aside the bitterness of the past four years and travel the four hours from their home in Santa Barbara to be at his bedside.”



“This is a particular conundrum for a couple who in their public roles make a virtue of their compassion.”

He also warned of allowing for bygones to be bygones and added, “Is it really too late for Harry to put the past behind him and reach out to poorly Mr Markle? I don't think so — but if he does not I fear he may come to regret it.”