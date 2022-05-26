Prince Harry impersonator to bag £5000 at Queen’s Jubilee

File Footge





Prince Harry may not be in the UK right now but Britons might spot a familiar face in the crowds at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with a professional Harry impersonator aiming to score upwards of £5000 during the week, reported The Daily Star.

According to Rhys Whittock, who says his job as a professional Prince Harry impersonator is the ‘best in the world’, he has already managed to book himself for appearances at about a dozen events through this week and the Jubilee weekend.

Whittock also claims that he can charge anywhere around £500-£700 for each gig.

The 38-year-old Londoner has reportedly been a full-time professional Harry lookalike ever since the Duke of Sussex got engaged to Meghan Markle in 2017.

Talking to My London, Whittock shared that not only does he get paid for impersonating the prince, but also gets to enjoy a king of pseudo-celeb lifestyle.

“He gets invited to parties, meets amazing people, brings people joy and travels around the world… He has even been flown business class to Hong Kong, where he stayed in a five-star hotel for three nights in order to attend a billionaire’s 75th birthday party,” it was reported.

“I absolutely love my job. I couldn’t think of a better job. It’s the best job in the world,” Whittock shared.