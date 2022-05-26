Queen Elizabeth ‘not always a good judge of character’ with Prince Andrew

Queen Elizabeth has come under fire because of her alleged inability to “be a good judge of character” on any issue relating to Prince Andrew.

This claim has been made by Dr Ed Owens in an interview with Express UK.

There, she was quoted saying, “I don’t think any journalist has really held up a magnifying glass to scrutinise her personality and the positive decisions she's made as well as the negative decisions.”

“I would go so far as to say – and I say this tentatively – that the Queen isn't always a very good judge of character.

“I think there are two very striking examples that we can look to,” she also added.

“She would have consented to Prince Andrew using Buckingham Palace for the now-infamous ‘Newsnight’ interview, where he sought to categorically clear his name.”

“Then more recently, we saw how the Queen gave Andrew a prominent role at the memorial service held in honour of her late husband, the Duke in Edinburgh.”