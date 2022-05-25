Georgina Rodriguez slays spectators in leather jumpsuit at Cannes Film Festival

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez looked ethereal in a leather jumpsuit as she flaunted her stunning model figure during her first public appearance since revealing that her newborn son had passed away.



Last month, the 26-year model and partner Ronaldo revealed that their son had died at birth but their daughter, Bella Esmeralda, survived.

The former sales assistant, 28, has been taking time out to care for her daughter and the rest of their brood but jetted to France for Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

The social media influencer stunned the onlookers with her grace by donning an edgy leather jumpsuit while carrying an orange Hermès bag in Cannes, to give a perfect look to her personality.

Take a look:

Adding a splash of colour to her ensemble, she opted to carry her belongings in a bright orange Hermès tote.



The outing comes after Cristiano and Georgina revealed earlier this month that the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda.