Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at odds over key decision for Archie, Lilibet

Meghan Markle is said to be trying her best to convince husband Prince Harry about exposing their children to spotlight.



Speaking to OK! magazine, a source revealed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex often find themselves at odds over their approach for Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, being exposed to the public eye.

Due to his negative experience with the media as a royal, Harry is naturally repulsive to the idea of subjecting his kids to the same.

However, the Suits alum believes limited exposure to the spotlight wouldn’t hurt if its well within their control.

“Harry and Meghan have always had friendly debate over the children and the idea of them being in the spotlight," the source told the outlet..

"For Harry, the experience he had growing up in the public eye means he wants to keep his children out of it for as long as possible – that was one of his reasons for quitting royal life as he wanted to protect the kids,” they explained.

“Meghan had a completely different childhood and grew up in LA, and doesn’t really see the problem as long as they are the ones who control it.”

“They’re in a completely different situation and Archie and Lili are never going to be anonymous and ‘normal’ kids because of who their parents are, so Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon,” the source added.