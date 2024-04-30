King Charles all smiles in first outing since Prince Harry's UK announcement

King Charles appeared to set aside all worries of Prince Harry’s impending return to the UK during today’s milestone appearance.



The 75-year-old monarch stepped out with Queen Camilla in London, arriving at the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in his return to public duties.

In multiple videos shared on X, formerly Twitter, the King could be seen getting out of his car as he is surrounded by a huge wave of crowd and photographers, awaiting to welcome him.

In his first official royal engagement since cancer diagnosis, he intends to highlight innovative research in the subject taking place at the hospital.

The monarch will meet clinicians, as well as cancer patients and their families, who are receiving treatment at the facility.

As per the Daily Mail, he could also become a patron of Cancer Research UK, borrowing from his ongoing experience with the disease to the position.

A royal aide explained the King’s motivation behind choosing to resume public duties despite his ongoing battle with cancer, noting: “He also wants to show it is possible to work with cancer, although he appreciates that everyone has their own journey and it is not for everyone.”

It comes as Prince Harry prepares to fly to UK to attend St. Paul Cathedral service to celebrate 10 years of Invictus Games in London in a few days.

While the duke's meeting with his cancer-stricken father is likely, royal commentators completely quashed hopes of rapprochement between Harry and Prince William.