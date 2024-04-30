Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt romance takes center stage in The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt's latest teaser from The fall Guy showcases captivating chemistry

David Leitch’s upcoming film The Fall Guy’s latest teaser showcased captivating romance between the characters of Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt.

While the film restricts its focus on the stunt work and the men behind the scenes in its marketing, the latest teaser offers insight into the rekindling chemistry between its leads.

Leitch’s film revolves around stuntman Colt, intending to make a return to movie set directed by his former girlfriend, Jody.

Referring to the plot-line of the film, Blunt revealed: "The last thing she needs is her ex-boyfriend showing up on her movie set.

In response to her statement, Gosling teased: "Colt is willing to do anything he can to win her back."

In quest of the missing actor, Colt heads out on a perilous search, facing various challenges.

Meanwhile, Blunt offered a sneak-peek into playing Gosling’s love interest, adding: “Ultimately the chemistry they have is gonna override any desire to keep anything 'profesh.'"

Gosling chimed in, hinting: "I love them. When people meet on set, it's called a 'show-mance,' but what they have is much more than that."

For the unversed, The Fall Guy is slated to release on May 3, 2024.