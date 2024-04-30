Meghan Markle inspired by Kate Middleton's parenting for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle secretly copying Kate Middleton for new Netflix show

Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing for Prince Harry to allow their children to appear in her upcoming cooking project on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex is believed to be inspired by Kate Middleton, who is often accompanied by her three kids with Prince William on work events.

Speaking to Ok! magazine, a source revealed the duke is thoroughly against the idea of exposing Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, to the spotlight, owing to his negative experience with the press over the years.

“[Meghan] would love for Archie and Lilibet to make guest appearances on her new show as being a mum is a huge part of her life and wants to show off that part of her world, just like Kate does occasionally when she takes her children to work events,” they shared.

“She totally gets where Harry is coming from because he has been so traumatised by things that went on during his childhood and she admires him for wanting to protect the kids and she will always support him,” the insider explained.

“But she’s trying to convince him that being in the spotlight isn’t all bad and feels he shouldn’t judge everything by his past and what he went through.”

“They’re in a completely different situation and Archie and Lili are never going to be anonymous and ‘normal’ kids because of who their parents are,” they added, “so Meghan is hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon.”