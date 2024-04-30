King Charles takes on new patronage as he makes powerful decision

King Charles III receives new title as he makes powerful return to public duties

King Charles III, who returned to public-facing duties on Tuesday by visiting the University College Hospital's Macmillan Cancer Centre alongside his wife Queen Camilla, has received a brand new patronage with his powerful move.

King Charles took a powerful decision to return to the public duty following his cancer diagnosis, and gave an update on how he is feeling.

In his first public duty since cancer diagnosis, King Charles visited a cancer treatment centre in London to meet medical specialists and patients.



The 75-year-old monarch was also announced as patron of Cancer Research UK as he met the cancer patients during the visit.

Royal expert Chris Ship took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the video of the King's engagement while revealing his latest patronage.

The monarch encouraged fellow cancer patients with his bold move it was the King's first public outing since doctors told him to avoid public-facing duties while undergoing cancer treatment.



On Friday, Buckingham Palace announced the King was "greatly encouraged" to be given the green light by doctors to return to some public-facing duties. However, the King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.