Spanish rapper Bad Bunny reluctant to show off English speaking skills in public

Bad Bunny opens up about views on English

Bad Bunny, originally known as rapper Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, recently opened up about communicating in English, with his first language being Spanish.

Speaking exclusively to Vogue for the 73 Questions series, the 29-year-old rapper said he struggles to keep up with English, noting that he’s “still learning.”

Acknowledging his preference for Spanish in public settings, Bunny noted that he likes “speaking English in private. Not on camera or somewhere else.”

Bunny explained that he hasn’t discovered any difficulties in learning English till date, explaining: "There's not a thing I can say that is the hardest thing. Nothing's made me say, 'This is hard,' specifically."

However, he did admit that venting to another person in a foreign language is a hard nut to crack in itself.

He said: "I think that sometimes conveying feelings or what I’m truly thinking. Because I feel and think in Spanish, when I translate that feeling and thought into English, it’s not the same." He concluded, "That’s the hardest part."

When he was asked about “the hardest word to pronounce in English,” the rapper quickly responded, noting: “All of them. All words are hard to pronounce.”

For the unversed, Bad Bunny’s Most Wanted Tour is scheduled to conclude its U.S. leg on May 26.