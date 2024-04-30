Glasgow star Brian James McCardie breathes his last at 59

Brian James McCardie passes away at 59

Glasgow actor Brian James McCardie died at the age of 59 on Sunday, April 28.

The late actor’s sister, Sarah took to social media to announce the big news on Tuesday, April 30.

Describing her brother as a “wonderful and passionate” actor,” she confirmed that the Bellshill-born man passed away suddenly at home over the weekend.

Expressing sorrow over the demise of her beloved brother, Sarah said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brian James McCardie , beloved son, brother, uncle and dear friend to so many. Brian passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 28th April.”

Referring to Brian as someone who “loved his work and touched many lives,” she recalled: "A wonderful and passionate actor on stage and screen, Brian loved his work and touched many lives, and is gone much too soon. We love him and will miss him greatly; please remember Brian in your thoughts.”

"Funeral arrangements will be announced in the days ahead.

"As a family, we would ask for privacy at this time," she concluded.

For the unversed, he starred in an array of TV shows and films, carving out a successful career in TV and film during his years as an actor.

Brian was a part of Irvine Welsh's Crime, three episodes of BBC Police drama Line of Duty, and the 1995 film Rob Roy.