Prince Harry's UK visit causes tension for Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince Harry's upcoming visit to the UK is expected to cause tension for Prince William and cancer-stricken Kate Middleton.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex will attend the Invictus Games event in London on May 8 to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the multi-sport festival.

Speaking of the impact of the former working royal's visit on the Prince and Princess of Wales, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed that Harry would cause problems for the future King and Queen.

In conversation with The Sun, he said, "I think that Harry's visit presents problems for William and Catherine."

He added, "Because, yes, their wedding anniversary is today, and we send all good wishes to them and our thoughts and prayers are with Catherine as she goes through preventative chemotherapy."

Richard said that the royal family has been going through a tough phase of life after King Charles and Kate's cancer diagnosis.

Amid this situation, the royal commentator said, "It looks to me very, very unlikely that they will see Harry when he's over, and it's clear that its not the time for that."