Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni show off intense first look of 'It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively offers an intense first look at It Ends With Us

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni recently dropped an emotional first look at It Ends With Us.

Blake Lively, who stars as Lily Bloom in the said film, exclusively told PEOPLE about her involvement in the character, noting: "Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear.”

"Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on."

Speaking of her character Lily in the adaptation of Hoover’s 2016 book, the Gossip Girl star gushed: "I loved Lily. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film."

Justin Baldoni, who plays the love interest of the Green Lantern star, is also directing the film.

He also takes on the role as a charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid, who sweeps away into an intense relationship with Lively’s character.

However, according to the synopsis, "as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship."

For the unversed, It Ends With Us is slated to release in August 2024.