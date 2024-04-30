Anne Hathaway on how real life role connected better with new movie's character

Anne Hathaway thinks motherhood helped her understand her Solène role

Anne Hathaway has recently revealed how her real life role connected her better with The Idea of You character.



In a new interview with PEOPLE at The Idea of You premiere in New York City on April 29, Anne opened up about the love she feels for her two children, who she shares with her husband Adam Shulman, helped her to comprehend her character Solène.

"For me, in terms of understanding the depth of love that you can feel for this person and what you would be willing to do, I felt like it allowed the love for Hayes to be even bigger for Solène because she loves her daughter more than anything," explained the 41-year-old.

The Devil Wears Prada actress remarked, "I don't think it's necessary to be a mother to play a mother. I think that should be open to lots of different actors."

"I mean, we love our children beyond words and for her to choose her daughter over him, I don't know, it just made their love that much more important," added Anne.

Elsewhere in the interview, The Intern actress discussed about her favourite scene in the upcoming movie.

She told the outlet, "I loved the scene where she shows him art. It's beautifully described. I mean, I love this book. I love this book," while giving reference of the novel on which this movis is being made.

“And so that one, just kind of seeing ... And getting to do it with Nick who's such a great partner, that was amazing,. And I have to say the ending," stated Anne.

Meanwhile, Anne's upcoming movie, The Idea of You is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on May 2.