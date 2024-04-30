Taylor Swift shares 'adorable' PDA moment with beau Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift enjoy a rare PDA moment

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift were recently spotted enjoying a PDA moment at Patrick Mahomes’ charity event.

The NFL player was filmed, planting kisses on the Antihero hitmaker’s shoulder while she attempted to engage with a fellow attendee.

The 34-year-old Grammy winner brushed it off with a smile, blushing at Kelce’s romantic move.

However, the video quickly became viral, garnering attention from Swifties all over the world.

One fan gushed: “Proof that Travis is obsessed and very much in love with Taylor.”

While another jokingly added: “If my partner isn’t worshipping me like that, I don’t want him/her/them haha.”

A third left a witty remark, noting: “Get a room.”

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, April 27, an eyewitness confirmed that the two were “affectionate all night.”

The source shared: “The support is there for one another. The two seem to be in good spirits and definitely in love.”

In addition, the duo was also spotted holding hands at the charity event.

Speaking highly of Swift at Las Vegas’ Bellagio Hotel, Kelce regarded the singer as his “significant other.”