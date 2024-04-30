Billie Eilish unveils 2025 dates for 'Hit Me Hard and Soft' tour

Billie Eilish to perform at Barcelona starting June 14

Billie Eilish recently announced that the schedule to perform at Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi on June 14 and 15, 2025.

Announcing the big news on Monday, April 29 via LiveNation, the What Was I Made For star is set to perform these two dates in Spain, introducing her third album Hit Me Hard and Soft.

According to Catalan News, the youngest Academy award-winning singer is all game to start her North American tour in September and continue until December ahead of her performances in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in February 2025.

Eilish will further her tour in Europe, the United Kingdom, and Ireland, starting in Stockholm on April 23 ahead of touring Denmark, The Netherlands, Germany, Poland, France, and Italy.

According to sources, Barcelona will serve as the Ocean Eyes singer’s last continental European concert before she heads over to Glasgow, London, and Manchester.

The news came after the 22-year-old singer previously took to her Instagram Stories, providing a sneak peek into a prospective world tour following the release of her new album Hit Me Hard and Soft.