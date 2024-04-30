King Charles, Princess Kate's priorities clash despite shared health struggles

Despite their shared battle with respective forms of cancer, King Charles and Kate Middleton’s priorities couldn’t be more different.

The 75-year-old monarch recently returned to public duties over two months after first announcing his diagnosis with an undisclosed form of cancer.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales is taking some necessary time off to recover from the disease in private, borrowing support from the likes of husband Prince William and their three kids.

Speaking to Sky News, Newsweek’s Chief royal correspondent Jack Royston highlighted the difference in the approaches of the King and his daughter-in-law when it comes to things that matter to them.

"I think it's probably forced them to really think about what matters," he said. "And in the case of Prince William and Kate, I think part of what's mattered has been to really focus on them as a family...that family time, their children, being there, slowing down and looking after themselves."

"In the king's case," he continued. "I mean it's caused him to focus on wanting to be king. He's almost done the exact opposite in that faced with such a terrifying diagnosis, I think it's really reminded him that what he actually wants to do is work."