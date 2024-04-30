Anne Hathaway talks age gap controversy in 'The Idea of You'

Anne Hathaway recently opened up about the age gap with Nicholas Galitzine in their romantic starrer The Idea of You.
The Oscar-winning actress, who plays a 40-year-old woman in the film, appeared on The Today Show alongside Nicholas, who appears in the film as 24-year-old music icon, and later, Live! With Kelly & Mark.
Speaking exclusively on the subject, she revealed: “It’s kind of fun to be in a film where we talk about it, where we don’t dance around it, but we actually embrace her point of view on it.”
Explaining her role in the film, Anne emphasised that “It’s funny, it’s OK if 40 is old, it’s OK if 40 isn’t old, it’s OK whatever it is, because it’s personal. For Solène, her point of view is, you know, she became a mom really young and she really wanted to have a career and so she doesn’t totally identify with her age.”
She further talked about discovering where her “character” truly lies, noting: “She feels like maybe she’s done things a little bit out of order and for her, 40 means it’s a time … of self discovery for her. And that’s what the movie says … how wonderful that she finds someone that she feels so supported by, seen by, embraced by, valued by.”
For the unversed, The Idea of You is set to hit Prime Video on May 2.
