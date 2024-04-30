Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hidden motives’ for Nigeria tour laid bare

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set for an unofficial visit to Nigeria, which will take place shortly after the Duke of Sussex’s visit to UK.



While the visit appears to be in connection with Harry’s Invictus Games, royal experts believe that there are some hidden missions in their “funded” visit to the African country.

Editor-at-Large Charlotte Griffiths told GB News that the Sussexes may appear to “woo” Nigeria to host the future Invictus Games, but in reality they are just heading there to gather “content” for their Netflix series and to one-up the royal family.

Similarly, royal expert and author Tom Bower said that the couple are “playing the royal card,” adding that he believes the “trip will be financed by the Nigerian government.”

Bower shared that the Sussexes’ real “motives” as members of the Commonwealth “remain obscure.”

Moreover, royal author Phil Dampier suggested that Harry and Meghan are trying to embark on their own unofficial royal tour.

“They are in effect trying to set up a rival court, their own royal roadshow, and I think people can see through it,” he said.

“They heavily criticised the monarchy and the Commonwealth in their Netflix shows and Harry's book Spare, yet they are happy to be invited simply because of their royal connections.”