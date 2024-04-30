King Charles takes huge risk to save monarchy

King Charles makes powerful return to save monarchy

King Charles III seemingly put himself in danger as he returned to public duties while receiving cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old monarch seemingly took a major risk in order to save the monarchy from collapsing amid royal health scares.

The King's bid to slim down the monarchy has been made challenging since he and his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton were diagnosed with undisclosed form of cancer.

The Princess of Wales and Monarch's absence from the public eye was definitely giving birth to questions about the future of the monarchy as no young royals, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, can fill the void.

The British monarchy is going through an extraordinary tough phase these days. The Firm is now facing one of its biggest crises in recent memory, with two of its most senior family members battling cancer.

It also leaves Prince William and Queen Camilla to front the institution while caring for their spouses. The cancer diagnosis of the future Queen comes on the heels of King Charles III’s own health battle.

However, the King has decided to save the monarchy with his bold move to return to the public duties as he visited to the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre. The monarch and Queen Camilla also held hands with cancer patients and met the medical specialists to know how can the chorionic disease be defeated.

It was the King's first public outing since doctors told him to avoid public-facing duties while undergoing cancer treatment. The King still has cancer and will continue to be treated for the undisclosed form of the disease.



The main purpose of the cancer-stricken King's outing was to create awareness among the people about the disease as he hoped his visit will draw attention to the importance of early diagnosis, as well as innovative treatments and research being worked on at the hospital, supported by Cancer Research UK.



Leading cancer specialist Professor Karol Sikora has shared his knowledge about the disease and treatment, saying: "Physically, King Charles is clearly doing okay. But psychologically there is going to be uncertainty about whether the cancer will come back - even after treatment. That is a problem with any cancer diagnosis.

Sikora, former advisor to the World Health Organisation, as per the Mirror, went on saying: "There is also a chance that the treatment itself might cause problems. This uncertainty can cause profound problems for some people. One of the best ways to handle this is to get back to normal as soon as possible."

Ahead of the King's visit, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "His Majesty's treatment programme will continue, but doctors are sufficiently pleased with the progress made so far that the King is now able to resume a number of public-facing duties."

