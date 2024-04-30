Ryan Gosling shows support for his longtime partner Eva Mendes: Here's how

Ryan Gosling shows strong support for Eva Mendes: Video

Ryan Gosling has recently showed support for his longtime partner Eva Mendes during his UK press tour for his new movie, The Fall Guy.



On Monday, Hits Radio shared a video interview of Gosling with his The Fall Guy co-star Emily Blunt to the station's YouTube account.

In the clip, Gosling could be seen wearing a T-shirt that read, "Desi, Mami, and the Never-Ending Worries," which is also the title of Mendes’ debut children’s book.

Earlier in an interview with the Publisher's Weekly, Mendes revealed that the book drew inspiration from her real-life family with Gosling.

"'Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries is a love letter to my kids and yours," said the Hitch actress.

Mendes, who shares two daughters with Gosling, told PEOPLE in February, "At my home and in Desi's, we try to deal with the never-ending worries and anxieties that we all have, so those negative thoughts don’t take over and dominate."

She added, "The story is inspired by our own nightly events with my daughters, Desi and Mami learn from each other on facing our monsters — whether under our bed or in our head."

Meanwhile, Mendes' 32-page book will hit bookstores on September 17, which will be published by the MacMillan imprint Feiwel & Friends under the MacMillan Young Listener.

The upcoming, which is recommended for children ages three to six, will be available in both English and Spanish.