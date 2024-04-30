Prince Harry accused of hurting veterans with his stunt

A royal expert has slammed Prince Harry for changing the focus of the Invictus Games.



Author and journalist Angela Levin has claimed that veterans who are involved in Prince Harry's event are "regretful" that the royal is no longer "on their wave".

Taking a jibe at the Duke of Sussex, Levin told GBN America that she believed the games had become "too royal", and were more about Harry and wife Meghan Markle than the veterans themselves.



Harry will make his return to the UK next week to celebrate the Invictus Games' 0th anniversary. The Duke, on his first visit to homeland since Kate Middleton reveled her cancer diagnosis, will attend a church service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8.

Host Mark Dolan appeared agreeing to Levin as said the games are one of Harry's "great achievements", but have become "imperilled" in recent years.



"About 2,000 ex-military have left the games, as they say it's lost its original meaning. There are some former veterans who would like Harry to step down," according Dolan.

Levin responded as saying: "It's become much too royal. Meghan makes the speeches, she actually led a march where some of the ex-military people were either physically, emotionally or psychologically damaged, or all of it, during the fighting."



She went on blasting the the Duchess: "They were very upset about this, because she knows nothing about how to march. And I think they don't want that.

"They don't want to hear that she's late because she had to give her children a milkshake, three days before she could get out there. I mean, nobody really wants to know.



"She also did a speech on how to be strong and fight against things, which was actually I think rather insulting."

"Harry was brilliant with them - when I went round with him to talk to them, he was marvellous at giving them a feeling that life was worth living. I couldn't believe how good he was, spending three or four minutes talking to them."



Blasting Meghan's increased involvement in the games, Levin told the outlet: "Now it's all about Meghan mainly and Harry follows behind, and I don't think people want that.



When asked by Mark if she believes the veterans feel that the Invictus Games are now a "PR exercise for the Sussexes", Levin agreed, explaining: "I think they feel very regretful that Harry is no longer on their wave.

"He's off thinking about Meghan, looking after her, making sure she's all right and they're not getting what they deserve, which is all the attention on them, not on Meghan.

"The other thing they're upset about is they try to stay in the most expensive hotel, which takes money out of what is coming in for the victims. And I think they find they're just really quite difficult."